<p style=line-height: 1;>CALLING ALL COMMUTERS!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2014 MItsubishi i-MiEV ES!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**FULL ELECTRIC**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**CHARGER INCLUDED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>105 KM RANGE, 66 HP, SINGLE SPEED FIXED REDUCTION GEAR TRANSMISSION, 4 SEATER, TOYO WINTER TIRES, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE COMES FULL CERTIFIED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2014 Mitsubishi i-MiEV

89,264 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
ES **TOYO WINTER TIRES**

ES **TOYO WINTER TIRES**

12165039

2014 Mitsubishi i-MiEV

ES **TOYO WINTER TIRES**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,264KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA3215H4XEU605846

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AV1129-14
  • Mileage 89,264 KM

CALLING ALL COMMUTERS!!

2014 MItsubishi i-MiEV ES!!

**FULL ELECTRIC**

**CHARGER INCLUDED**

105 KM RANGE, 66 HP, SINGLE SPEED FIXED REDUCTION GEAR TRANSMISSION, 4 SEATER, TOYO WINTER TIRES, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE COMES FULL CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2014 Mitsubishi i-MiEV