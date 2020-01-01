Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Subaru Impreza

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Impreza

Premium

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4399188
  • Stock #: 903
  • VIN: JF1GJAD66EG021889
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9995 CERTIFIED!

NEW CAR TRADE IN,ONLY 145,000Kms, DRIVES LIKE NEW!

Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME Dealer?? or even a PRIVATE Seller??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence from a registered dealer. GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.

2014 Subaru Impreza Sport Pkg : 2.0 Litre Engine, AWD, Sunroof, Manual Transmission.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC & UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT...We'll take your Trade-in!

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!

GNV AUTO SALES
1064 HIGHWAY #8
STONEY CREEK, ON
L8E-5H8

(416) 688-2301 Please call or Text Message us for an appointment.

COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE.

This vehicle is sold certified for $9995 Plus HST, Licencing Extra.

GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301 TEXT MESSAGE US!!

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.

WARRANTY DETAILS

Lubrico/Global Warranty Available.

WARRANTY DETAILS
available.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GNV Auto Sales Inc.

2012 Kia Sorento LX
 60,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Cou...
 130,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Tou...
 150,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-688-XXXX

(click to show)

416-688-2301

Send A Message