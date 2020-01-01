Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9995 CERTIFIED!



NEW CAR TRADE IN,ONLY 145,000Kms, DRIVES LIKE NEW!



2014 Subaru Impreza Sport Pkg : 2.0 Litre Engine, AWD, Sunroof, Manual Transmission.



WARRANTY DETAILS



Lubrico/Global Warranty Available.



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

