2014 Subaru Outback

151,218 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

416-688-2301

2014 Subaru Outback

2014 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited

2014 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited

Location

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

416-688-2301

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,218KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6344246
  Stock #: 1027
  VIN: 4S4BRGMC1E3286888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1027
  • Mileage 151,218 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST CAME IN , MUST SEE!


$13995 CERTIFIED!!  / NO ACCIDENTS!! FULL SERVICE HISTORY!! 


VIEW OUR INVENTORY@/https://www.gnvautosales.com/


Ask yourself this!!..Why buy from a PART-TIME DEALER?? or even a PRIVATE SELLER??. When you can buy your next vehicle from us. Buy with confidence, GNV Auto Sales is a family run business committed to you.


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!


NAVIGATION,SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, A/C, LEATHER,ALL POWER OPTION AVAILABLE, ONLY 151,000 KMS, AWD, DRIVES GREAT, MUST SEE!!


2014 Subaru Outback Limited: 2.5 Litre Engine, Automatic Transmission.


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, WE ARE A OMVIC AND UCDA REGISTERED DEALER.


EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!! FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD & BAD CREDIT!


ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LICENSING, NO HIDDEN FEES GUARANTEED!!!


 


 GNV AUTO SALES 1064 HIGHWAY #8 STONEY CREEK, ON L8E-5H8 


(905) 643-2293...COME IN TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE!


$13995 Certified Plus HST, Licencing Extra.


PLEASE CALL OR TEXT MESSAGE FOR AN APPOINTMENT.  GNV AUTO SALES (416) 688-2301


While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with, GNV Auto Sales Inc.


WARRANTY DETAILS:


Lubrico/Global Warranty Available. Please call for details.


GNV AUTO SALES IS LOCATED CLOSE TO THE CITIES OF: Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, Kincardine, London, Milton, Midland, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Owen Sound, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Stratford, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock


Certified Pre-Owned

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

GNV Auto Sales Inc.

1 1064 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5H8

