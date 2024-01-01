$21,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi S3
2.0T Technik
2015 Audi S3
2.0T Technik
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2015 Audi S3!!
**FULL LEATHER INTERIOR**
2.0L L4 16V, 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, AWD, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEATS, POWER STEERING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, MONOGRAMED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, AM / FM RADIO, A/C AND MUCH MORE!!
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
**An additional cost of $1299 will be applied if you wish to purchase a vehicle with a safety standards certificate.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto View
+ taxes & licensing
905-379-4206