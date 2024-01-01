2015 Audi S3!!

Menu
140,000 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

140,000KM
VIN WAUFFRFF3F1125700

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

