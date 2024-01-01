Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>JUST TRADED IN !!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>2015 Chrysler Town + Country!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;><strong style=border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;font:inherit;margin:0px;padding:0px;>**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**</strong></p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>3.6L, 6 CYL, AUTOMATIC, FWD, AUTOMATIC SLIDING DOORS, LEATHER INTERIOR, 7 SEATER, PUSH TO START, AUTOMATIC DOORS, AM / FM RADIO, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, PARK ASSIST, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, WORKING HEAT, FRONT ARM RESTS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED**</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>sales@autoview.ca</p>

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

171,447 KM

Details Description

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle
11918345

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

PREMIUM

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,447KM
VIN 2C4RC1JG8FR739163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 171,447 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!

2015 Chrysler Town + Country!!

**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**

3.6L, 6 CYL, AUTOMATIC, FWD, AUTOMATIC SLIDING DOORS, LEATHER INTERIOR, 7 SEATER, PUSH TO START, AUTOMATIC DOORS, AM / FM RADIO, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, PARK ASSIST, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, WORKING HEAT, FRONT ARM RESTS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1997 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 52,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Express 145,665 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2012 Ford Mustang GT 109,775 KM $25,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country