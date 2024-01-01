$9,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
PREMIUM
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 171,447 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST TRADED IN !!
2015 Chrysler Town + Country!!
**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**
3.6L, 6 CYL, AUTOMATIC, FWD, AUTOMATIC SLIDING DOORS, LEATHER INTERIOR, 7 SEATER, PUSH TO START, AUTOMATIC DOORS, AM / FM RADIO, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, PARK ASSIST, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, WORKING HEAT, FRONT ARM RESTS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
905-379-4206