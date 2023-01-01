2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9447223

9447223 VIN: 2C4RDGDG7FR605207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.