Maximum Motor Car
289-389-8999
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Crew Plus
Location
1451 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 5K9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
145,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9447223
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG7FR605207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Maximum Motor Car
