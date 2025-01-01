Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2015 Dodge Journey SXT!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>3.6L V6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, ROOF RACK, FOLD DOWN REAR SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2015 Dodge Journey

201,235 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT **CLEAN CARFAX**

Watch This Vehicle
12214719

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT **CLEAN CARFAX**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG2FT750959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,235 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2015 Dodge Journey SXT!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

3.6L V6 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, ROOF RACK, FOLD DOWN REAR SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder **FULL TITANIUM EXHAUST** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder **FULL TITANIUM EXHAUST** 67,994 KM $149,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse CONVENIENCE **WINTER TIRES** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2012 Buick LaCrosse CONVENIENCE **WINTER TIRES** 156,787 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Accord Sport **FACTORY REMOTE STARTER** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2022 Honda Accord Sport **FACTORY REMOTE STARTER** 47,931 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey