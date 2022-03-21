Menu
2015 Ferrari 458 Spyder

22,771 KM

Details Features

$408,888

+ tax & licensing
Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
Italia

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22,771KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8686196
  • Stock #: JU4171
  • VIN: ZFF68NHA5F0204171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 22,771 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rollover protection bars
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

