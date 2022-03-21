$408,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$408,888
+ taxes & licensing
Motormax Auto Sales
905-664-7629
2015 Ferrari 458 Spyder
2015 Ferrari 458 Spyder
Italia
Location
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7
905-664-7629
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$408,888
+ taxes & licensing
22,771KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8686196
- Stock #: JU4171
- VIN: ZFF68NHA5F0204171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # JU4171
- Mileage 22,771 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rollover protection bars
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7