JUST LANDED!!
2015 Ferrari California T!!
**HARD-TOP CONVERTIBLE**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
3.9L TWIN TURBOCHARGED V8 MOTOR, 553 HP / 557 LB-FT, 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/MANUAL SHIFT, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, 20 SPORT RIMS W/ MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES, DRIVE MODE SELECT, FRONT AND REAR CAMERA, CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM, BROWN LEATHER W/ RED PIPING AND STITCHING, DIAMOND STITCHED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

2015 Ferrari California

41,475 KM

$139,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ferrari California

T **CONVERTIBLE**CLEAN CARFAX**

2015 Ferrari California

T **CONVERTIBLE**CLEAN CARFAX**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$139,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,475KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZFF77XJA2F0207834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 41,475 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2015 Ferrari California T!!

**HARD-TOP CONVERTIBLE**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

3.9L TWIN TURBOCHARGED V8 MOTOR, 553 HP / 557 LB-FT, 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/MANUAL SHIFT, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, 20" SPORT RIMS W/ MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES, DRIVE MODE SELECT, FRONT AND REAR CAMERA, CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM, BROWN LEATHER W/ RED PIPING AND STITCHING, DIAMOND STITCHED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$139,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2015 Ferrari California