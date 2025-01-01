$139,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ferrari California
T **CONVERTIBLE**CLEAN CARFAX**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$139,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 41,475 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2015 Ferrari California T!!
**HARD-TOP CONVERTIBLE**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
3.9L TWIN TURBOCHARGED V8 MOTOR, 553 HP / 557 LB-FT, 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/MANUAL SHIFT, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, 20" SPORT RIMS W/ MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES, DRIVE MODE SELECT, FRONT AND REAR CAMERA, CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM, BROWN LEATHER W/ RED PIPING AND STITCHING, DIAMOND STITCHED SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Vehicle Features
