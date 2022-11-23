$33,888+ tax & licensing
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
Motormax Auto Sales
905-664-7629
2015 Ford Transit
2015 Ford Transit
250
Location
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7
905-664-7629
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
133,006KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9424212
- Stock #: 12224744
- VIN: 1FTNR1YM5FKB14744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 133,006 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7