2015 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,888 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 0 0 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9424212

9424212 Stock #: 12224744

12224744 VIN: 1FTNR1YM5FKB14744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 133,006 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.