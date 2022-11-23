Menu
2015 Ford Transit

133,006 KM

Details Features

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit

2015 Ford Transit

250

2015 Ford Transit

250

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

133,006KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9424212
  • Stock #: 12224744
  • VIN: 1FTNR1YM5FKB14744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 133,006 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

