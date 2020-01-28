Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Car Nation Canada

289 HWY #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

1-888-247-0832

  1. 4596327
  2. 4596327
  3. 4596327
  4. 4596327
  5. 4596327
  6. 4596327
  7. 4596327
  8. 4596327
  9. 4596327
  10. 4596327
  11. 4596327
  12. 4596327
  13. 4596327
  14. 4596327
  15. 4596327
  16. 4596327
  17. 4596327
  18. 4596327
  19. 4596327
  20. 4596327
  21. 4596327
  22. 4596327
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,724KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4596327
  • VIN: 1C4NJCAB4FD156810
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 95,519 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 32...
 99,498 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz B...
 62,156 KM
$19,244 + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Betterway Sales & Leasing

289 HWY #8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-247-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-247-0832

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906

Send A Message