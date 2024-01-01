Menu
JUST LANDED!!

2015 Lincoln MKC!!

**FULLY LOADED**

**AWD MODEL**

2.3L INLINE 4 ECOBOOST MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PANO SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE. EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE. All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee. All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. *All prices are plus HST & Licensing* Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road! Contact us VIA email, call, or text! sales@autoview.ca 905-379-4206

2015 Lincoln MKC

99,501 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKC

AWD

11929262

2015 Lincoln MKC

AWD

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,501KM
VIN 5LMTJ2AH9FUJ37412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # AV1081-15
  • Mileage 99,501 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2015 Lincoln MKC!!

**FULLY LOADED**

**AWD MODEL**

2.3L INLINE 4 ECOBOOST MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PANO SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2015 Lincoln MKC