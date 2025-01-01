$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKX
AWD **DEALER SERVICED**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,154 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
2015 Lincoln MKX AWD!!
**EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY**
**DEALER SERVICE RECORDS**
The 2015 Lincoln MKX is a mid-size luxury SUV that is offered with an available all-wheel drive (AWD) system. It is equipped with a 3.7L V6 engine producing 305 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Key Features and Specifications:
Engine: 3.7L V6, 305 horsepower.
Transmission: 6-speed automatic.
Drivetrain: Available all-wheel drive (AWD).
Dimensions: 4,742 mm (length), 1,930 mm (width), 1,709 mm (height).
Fuel Tank Capacity: 72 liters.
Towing Capacity: Up to 3,500 pounds.
Safety Features: Blind Spot Information System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear View Camera.
Other Features: Panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, THX-certified sound system, navigation system, power liftgate.
**ADDITIONAL $599 FOR CERTIFICATION**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Vehicle Features
