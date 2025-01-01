Menu
<p>NEW ARRIVAL!!</p><p>2015 Lincoln MKX AWD!!</p><p>**EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY**</p><p>**DEALER SERVICE RECORDS**</p><p>The 2015 Lincoln MKX is a mid-size luxury SUV that is offered with an available all-wheel drive (AWD) system. It is equipped with a 3.7L V6 engine producing 305 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. </p><p>Key Features and Specifications:</p><p>Engine: 3.7L V6, 305 horsepower.</p><p>Transmission: 6-speed automatic.</p><p>Drivetrain: Available all-wheel drive (AWD).</p><p>Dimensions: 4,742 mm (length), 1,930 mm (width), 1,709 mm (height).</p><p>Fuel Tank Capacity: 72 liters.</p><p>Towing Capacity: Up to 3,500 pounds.</p><p>Safety Features: Blind Spot Information System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear View Camera.</p><p>Other Features: Panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, THX-certified sound system, navigation system, power liftgate.</p><p>**ADDITIONAL $599 FOR CERTIFICATION**</p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2015 Lincoln MKX

244,154 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKX

AWD **DEALER SERVICED**

12868748

2015 Lincoln MKX

AWD **DEALER SERVICED**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
244,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMDJ8JK7FBL20095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

