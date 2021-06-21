Menu
2015 Subaru Forester

216,529 KM

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

I Touring-AWD-ONE OWNER-ACCIDENT FREE

2015 Subaru Forester

I Touring-AWD-ONE OWNER-ACCIDENT FREE

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

216,529KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7530286
  Stock #: M1740
  VIN: JF2SJCHC4FH811740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,529 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, Accident Free vehicle. Automatic, 4CYL, Rear view camera, Bluetooth/Hands free calling, Dual climate control, Power/sunroof, Power/steering, Power/brakes, Power/door locks, Power/mirrors, Tilt/steering, /Heated/seats, Alloy wheels, Cruise, A/C blows ice cold, keyless entry. Fully certified with inspection sheet provided. Accident free, Carfax verified. 7 months or 11,000 km ($1000)per claim Bronze (powertrain) warranty by peples choice is included and exteneded warranty plans are available to suit your need ask us for more details. Taxes and Licensing fee extra. No hidden charges -No administration fee -Financing available. Please visit us at motormax.ca to see our full inventory and business hours -New vehicles arriving weekly -Always best prices. We are located at 521 Barton street, Stoney creek, L8E 2L7 right off the QEW Niagara (Fruitland road Exit). We are only 40 minutes from Toronto and Niagara Falls to serve you better open 6 days a week.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

