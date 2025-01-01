Menu
NEW ARRIVAL!!

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE!!

**LIKE NEW MICHELIN DEFENDER TIRES**

2.5L INLINE 4 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DRIVE MODE SELECT (ECO MODE / SPORT MODE), BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. 

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

2015 Toyota RAV4

158,388 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

LE **MICHELIN DEFENDER TIRES**SUPER CLEAN**

12525679

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE **MICHELIN DEFENDER TIRES**SUPER CLEAN**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,388KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV1FW221609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,388 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE!!

**LIKE NEW MICHELIN DEFENDER TIRES**

2.5L INLINE 4 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DRIVE MODE SELECT (ECO MODE / SPORT MODE), BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2015 Toyota RAV4