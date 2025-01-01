$15,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE **MICHELIN DEFENDER TIRES**SUPER CLEAN**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,388 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE!!
**LIKE NEW MICHELIN DEFENDER TIRES**
2.5L INLINE 4 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, DRIVE MODE SELECT (ECO MODE / SPORT MODE), BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
