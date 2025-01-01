Menu
JUST LANDED!!
2015 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn Edition!!
**PLAID SEATS**
**WELL SERVICED**
2.0L INLINE 4 TURBOCHARGED MOTOR, 211 HP / 258 LB-FT, 6 SPEED DSG TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FORWARN COLLISION WARNING, BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
 
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. 
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206

2015 Volkswagen Golf

99,552 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn **PLAID SEATS**

12307781

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn **PLAID SEATS**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,552KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWTT7AU4FM094093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,552 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2015 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn Edition!!

**PLAID SEATS**

**WELL SERVICED**

2.0L INLINE 4 TURBOCHARGED MOTOR, 211 HP / 258 LB-FT, 6 SPEED DSG TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FORWARN COLLISION WARNING, BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2015 Volkswagen Golf