Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr>JUST ARRIVED!!</p><p dir=ltr>2016 Audi SQ5 Technik</p><p dir=ltr>GREAT PERFORMANCE CROSSOVER!!</p><p dir=ltr>The 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik is the top-tier, high-performance variant of Audis compact luxury crossover for the Canadian market. It combines a sport-tuned chassis with premium features, acting as the final, highly refined year of the first-generation (B8.5) platform.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Engine and Performance:</strong></p><p dir=ltr><strong>Supercharged Engine:</strong> Equipped with a 3.0-litre supercharged V6 engine (TFSI) producing 354 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Acceleration:</strong> Blasts from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds flat.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Transmission:</strong> Uses a highly reliable 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission instead of a dual-clutch system.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Standard quattro permanent all-wheel drive ensures power is distributed effectively in Canadian winters.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Technik Trim Highlights:</strong></p><p dir=ltr>As the highest trim level available in Canada, the Technik trim builds upon the base Progressiv tier by packing in premium tech and convenience packages as standard equipment:</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Bang & Olufsen Sound System:</strong> Premium multi-speaker surround sound.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Advanced Safety:</strong> Standard blind-spot monitoring (Audi Side Assist) and rear parking sensors.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>MMI Navigation High:</strong> Upgraded infotainment system with integrated DVD player and rearview camera.</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Cabin Comforts:</strong> Standard panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats, driver seat memory, and keyless entry/start.</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ac04223-7fff-914d-3829-742cb49c2e1a></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

2016 Audi SQ5

227,286 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik *CLEAN CARFAX*

Watch This Vehicle
14186234.814234256?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=33652

2016 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik *CLEAN CARFAX*

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1780158297
  2. 1780158297
  3. 1780158297
  4. 1780158297
  5. 1780158296
  6. 1780158296
  7. 1780158296
  8. 1780158296
  9. 1780158297
  10. 1780158297
  11. 1780158297
  12. 1780158296
  13. 1780158297
  14. 1780158297
  15. 1780158297
  16. 1780158297
  17. 1780158297
  18. 1780158297
  19. 1780158297
  20. 1780158297
  21. 1780158297
  22. 1780158297
  23. 1780158297
  24. 1780158297
  25. 1780158297
  26. 1780158297
  27. 1780158297
  28. 1780158297
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
227,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1LCAFP8GA035687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,286 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED!!

2016 Audi SQ5 Technik

GREAT PERFORMANCE CROSSOVER!!

The 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik is the top-tier, high-performance variant of Audi's compact luxury crossover for the Canadian market. It combines a sport-tuned chassis with premium features, acting as the final, highly refined year of the first-generation (B8.5) platform.

Engine and Performance:

Supercharged Engine: Equipped with a 3.0-litre supercharged V6 engine (TFSI) producing 354 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque.

Acceleration: Blasts from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds flat.

Transmission: Uses a highly reliable 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission instead of a dual-clutch system.

Drivetrain: Standard quattro permanent all-wheel drive ensures power is distributed effectively in Canadian winters.

Technik Trim Highlights:

As the highest trim level available in Canada, the Technik trim builds upon the base Progressiv tier by packing in premium tech and convenience packages as standard equipment:

Bang & Olufsen Sound System: Premium multi-speaker surround sound.

Advanced Safety: Standard blind-spot monitoring (Audi Side Assist) and rear parking sensors.

MMI Navigation High: Upgraded infotainment system with integrated DVD player and rearview camera.

Cabin Comforts: Standard panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats, driver seat memory, and keyless entry/start.

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. 

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik *CLEAN CARFAX* for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik *CLEAN CARFAX* 227,286 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jaguar F-PACE S AWD *GREAT COMPACT SUV* for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2019 Jaguar F-PACE S AWD *GREAT COMPACT SUV* 208,729 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0L Premium Plus *CLEAN CARFAX* for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2013 Audi Q5 2.0L Premium Plus *CLEAN CARFAX* 296,579 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2016 Audi SQ5