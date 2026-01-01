$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik *CLEAN CARFAX*
2016 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik *CLEAN CARFAX*
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,286 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED!!
2016 Audi SQ5 Technik
GREAT PERFORMANCE CROSSOVER!!
The 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik is the top-tier, high-performance variant of Audi's compact luxury crossover for the Canadian market. It combines a sport-tuned chassis with premium features, acting as the final, highly refined year of the first-generation (B8.5) platform.
Engine and Performance:
Supercharged Engine: Equipped with a 3.0-litre supercharged V6 engine (TFSI) producing 354 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque.
Acceleration: Blasts from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds flat.
Transmission: Uses a highly reliable 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission instead of a dual-clutch system.
Drivetrain: Standard quattro permanent all-wheel drive ensures power is distributed effectively in Canadian winters.
Technik Trim Highlights:
As the highest trim level available in Canada, the Technik trim builds upon the base Progressiv tier by packing in premium tech and convenience packages as standard equipment:
Bang & Olufsen Sound System: Premium multi-speaker surround sound.
Advanced Safety: Standard blind-spot monitoring (Audi Side Assist) and rear parking sensors.
MMI Navigation High: Upgraded infotainment system with integrated DVD player and rearview camera.
Cabin Comforts: Standard panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats, driver seat memory, and keyless entry/start.
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
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