2016 BMW 6 Series
Gran Coupe 650i xDrive
Eleanor Motors
289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5
108,072KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8417466
- Stock #: 25A1F1
- VIN: WBA6D6C53GG387781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 108,072 KM
Vehicle Description
- $44,999 + HST and Licensing
- Financing Available
This vehicle will be delivered safety certified.
Ask about my cars for sale!
We take trade-ins!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eleanor Motors
289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5