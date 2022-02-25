Menu
2016 BMW 6 Series

108,072 KM

Details

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2016 BMW 6 Series

2016 BMW 6 Series

Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

2016 BMW 6 Series

Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

Location

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

108,072KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8417466
  • Stock #: 25A1F1
  • VIN: WBA6D6C53GG387781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 108,072 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 650 Gran Coupe 
- $44,999 + HST and Licensing 
- Financing Available


This vehicle will be delivered safety certified.


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take trade-ins!

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

