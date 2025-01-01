Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NEW ARRIVAL!!</p><p>2016 Dodge Charger SXT!!</p><p>**DEALER SERVICED**</p><p>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p>3.6L V6 MOTOR, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, ALPINE SPEAKERS, SUNROOF, BLACK HEADLINER, FIRESTONE TIRES, REMOTE ENTRY, PUSH TO START, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** </p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2016 Dodge Charger

155,758 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT **DEALER SERVICED**CLEAN CARFAX**

Watch This Vehicle
12781331

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT **DEALER SERVICED**CLEAN CARFAX**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,758KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG7GH194001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,758 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2016 Dodge Charger SXT!!

**DEALER SERVICED**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

3.6L V6 MOTOR, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, ALPINE SPEAKERS, SUNROOF, BLACK HEADLINER, FIRESTONE TIRES, REMOTE ENTRY, PUSH TO START, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** 

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2010 Audi A5 CABRIOLET **CLEAN CARFAX**WELL SERVICED** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2010 Audi A5 CABRIOLET **CLEAN CARFAX**WELL SERVICED** 241,300 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus **LE MANS EDITION** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus **LE MANS EDITION** 73,215 KM $115,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 MINI Cooper HATCHBACK **DEALER SERVICED** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2016 MINI Cooper HATCHBACK **DEALER SERVICED** 46,855 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2016 Dodge Charger