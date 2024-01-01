2016 Ford Fusion

Menu
JUST LANDED!! 2016 Ford Fushion!! **COMES CERTIFIED

2.5L 16V, 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, FWD, MUCH MORE!! FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE. EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE. All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing* Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text! sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>905-379-4206<br></p>

174,829 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours

Location

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

VIN 3FA6P0H75GR347413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 174,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 1998 Land Rover Defender TY for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1998 Land Rover Defender TY 3,504 KM $179,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 41,007 KM $67,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Audi R8 5.2L for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2010 Audi R8 5.2L 18,005 KM $119,999 + tax & lic

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

