$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT **STARLIGHT HEADLINER**
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT **STARLIGHT HEADLINER**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,718 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT!!
**STARLIGHT HEADLINER**
**FUEL RIMS**
The 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with the 5.3L V8 engine is a half-ton pickup truck featuring a 355-horsepower, 383 lb-ft of torque EcoTec3 V8 engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It includes SLT-specific features like a comfortable leather interior, advanced technology such as available Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and various convenience options like heated seats and wireless charging. This configuration offers a maximum towing capacity of up to 11,700 pounds.
Performance and Capability Engine: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Horsepower: 355 hp Torque: 383 lb-ft Transmission: 8-speed automatic Drivetrain: four-wheel drive (4WD) Max Towing Capacity: Up to 11,700 lbs Max Payload Capacity: Up to 1,730 lbs
Interior and Technology Seating: Leather-appointed front seats, often with power-adjustable and heated functions Connectivity: Available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a Wi-Fi hotspot Convenience: Remote start, wireless charging (with front bucket seats), dual-zone climate control, and a universal garage door opener are common features Entertainment: An AM/FM stereo, CD player, and auxiliary input are included
Exterior Features Lighting: High-intensity-discharge (HID) headlights are standard, with LED headlights available on the SLT trim Tailgate: A remote locking tailgate is an available feature Other: A rear-view camera is standard, along with tow hooks and a tow hitch
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-379-4206