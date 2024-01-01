Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>2016 Honda Odyssey EX!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>**CLEAN CARFAX</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>3.5L, 6 CYL, AUTOMATIC, FWD, AUTOMATIC SLIDING DOORS, 8 SEATER, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, ARM RESTS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, PHONE CONNECTION, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITIONING AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.</p><p>**An additional cost of $699 will be applied if you wish to purchase a vehicle with a safety standards certificate.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>sales@autoview.ca</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>905-379-4206<br></p>

2016 Honda Odyssey

164,389 KM

Details Description

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle
11918351

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,389KM
VIN 5FNRL5H49GB500320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 164,389 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2016 Honda Odyssey EX!

**CLEAN CARFAX

3.5L, 6 CYL, AUTOMATIC, FWD, AUTOMATIC SLIDING DOORS, 8 SEATER, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, ARM RESTS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, PHONE CONNECTION, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITIONING AND MUCH MORE!!

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

**An additional cost of $699 will be applied if you wish to purchase a vehicle with a safety standards certificate.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1995 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 34,281 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 141,216 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2017 Dodge Durango GT 198,391 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Odyssey