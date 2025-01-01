Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2016 Infiniti Q50 3.0T!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**300 HP // 295 LB-FT**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 MOTOR, 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**ADDITIONAL $999 FOR CERTIFICATION**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**REBUILT TITLE**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2016 Infiniti Q50

160,141 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Infiniti Q50

3.0T

Watch This Vehicle
12308216

2016 Infiniti Q50

3.0T

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,141KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN1EV7AR3GM346675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,141 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2016 Infiniti Q50 3.0T!!

**300 HP // 295 LB-FT**

3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 MOTOR, 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

**ADDITIONAL $999 FOR CERTIFICATION**

**REBUILT TITLE**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn **PLAID SEATS** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn **PLAID SEATS** 99,552 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic P525 **CLEAN FAX** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic P525 **CLEAN FAX** 80,823 KM $67,999 + tax & lic
Used 1994 Ford Mustang COUPE **SUPER CLEAN**NO ACCIDENTS** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1994 Ford Mustang COUPE **SUPER CLEAN**NO ACCIDENTS** 234,901 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
2016 Infiniti Q50