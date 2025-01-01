$243,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Lamborghini Huracan
LP 610-4 **TITANIUM EXHAUST**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 37,787 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4!!
**CLEAN CARFAX**
**TITANIUM EXHAUST**
**VOSSEN RIMS**
5.2L V10 MOTOR (602 HP / 413 LB-FT), 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PIRELLI P-ZERO TIRES, RED LEATHER INTERIOR, DRIVE MODE SELECT (STRADA, SPORT, CORSA), FRONT LIFT SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
