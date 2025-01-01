Menu
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4!!</p><p>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p>**TITANIUM EXHAUST**</p><p>**VOSSEN RIMS**</p><p>5.2L V10 MOTOR (602 HP / 413 LB-FT), 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PIRELLI P-ZERO TIRES, RED LEATHER INTERIOR, DRIVE MODE SELECT (STRADA, SPORT, CORSA), FRONT LIFT SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
37,787KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZHWCC1ZF5GLA03996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 37,787 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**TITANIUM EXHAUST**

**VOSSEN RIMS**

5.2L V10 MOTOR (602 HP / 413 LB-FT), 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PIRELLI P-ZERO TIRES, RED LEATHER INTERIOR, DRIVE MODE SELECT (STRADA, SPORT, CORSA), FRONT LIFT SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

