2016 Nissan Maxima

<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ac04223-7fff-914d-3829-742cb49c2e1a></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

2016 Nissan Maxima

204,471 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Maxima

SV **DEALER SERVICED**

13313456

2016 Nissan Maxima

SV **DEALER SERVICED**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,471KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AA6AP7GC412477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-379-4206

