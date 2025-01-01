$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Porsche Cayenne
S **CLEAN CARFAX**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 258,503 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2016 Porsche Cayenne S!!
**CLEAN CARFAX**
**EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY**
The 2016 Porsche Cayenne S is a luxury SUV powered by a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 420 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. It features an 8-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 KM/H in about 5.2 seconds. Key features often include a premium interior, advanced technology, and a comfortable, though performance-oriented, ride.
Performance and Mechanicals
Engine: 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6
Horsepower: 420 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque: 406 lb-ft @ 1,350 rpm
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
Drivetrain: All-wheel drive
Interior and Technology
Infotainment: Touchscreen with navigation, radio, CD, aux, and Bluetooth
Audio: Available Bose surround sound system
Seating: Comfortable front and rear seats, with options for heated and ventilated front seats
Convenience: Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Steering: Multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters
Exterior and Features
Doors: 4 doors
Roof: Available panoramic sunroof
Lights: Available HID and LED headlights, fog lights
Rear: Rear spoiler
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-379-4206