<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>JUST LANDED!!</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>2016 Porsche Cayenne S!!</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>**CLEAN CARFAX**</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>**EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY**</span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>The 2016 Porsche Cayenne S is a luxury SUV powered by a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 420 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. It features an 8-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 KM/H in about 5.2 seconds. Key features often include a premium interior, advanced technology, and a comfortable, though performance-oriented, ride. </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Performance and Mechanicals </strong></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Engine: 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 </span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Horsepower: 420 hp @ 6,000 rpm </span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Torque: 406 lb-ft @ 1,350 rpm </span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Transmission: 8-speed automatic </span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Drivetrain: All-wheel drive</span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Interior and Technology </strong></span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Infotainment: Touchscreen with navigation, radio, CD, aux, and Bluetooth </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Audio: Available Bose surround sound system </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Seating: Comfortable front and rear seats, with options for heated and ventilated front seats </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Convenience: Power windows, locks, and mirrors </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Steering: Multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Exterior and Features </span></span></span></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Doors: 4 doors</span></span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Roof: Available panoramic sunroof </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Lights: Available HID and LED headlights, fog lights </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Rear: Rear spoiler</span></span> </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ac04223-7fff-914d-3829-742cb49c2e1a></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
258,503KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP1AB2A25GLA96757

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 258,503 KM

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
