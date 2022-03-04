Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Durango

146,315 KM

Details Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Durango

2017 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1652122423
  2. 1652122423
  3. 1652122423
  4. 1652122423
  5. 1652122423
  6. 1652122423
  7. 1652122423
  8. 1652122423
  9. 1652122423
  10. 1652122423
  11. 1652122423
  12. 1652122423
  13. 1652122423
  14. 1652122423
  15. 1652122423
  16. 1652122423
  17. 1652122423
  18. 1652122423
  19. 1652122423
  20. 1652122423
  21. 1652122423
  22. 1652122423
  23. 1652122423
  24. 1652122423
  25. 1652122423
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

146,315KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560430
  • Stock #: MAY8882
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG4HC858882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,315 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2020 Lamborghini Hur...
 4,700 KM
$395,888 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 141,842 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango G...
 151,150 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory