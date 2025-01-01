Menu
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2017 Ford Escape SE!!</p><p>**ALL WHEEL DRIVE MODEL**</p><p>The 2017 Ford Escape SE is a compact SUV available with a 2.0L turbocharged EcoBoost engine, offering a range of features like available all-wheel drive, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a touchscreen display with Sync technology, and a backup camera. This 2017 model year represents a significant refresh for the Escapes fourth generation, including a new electronic parking brake that adds console space.  </p><p><strong>Key Features</strong></p><p><strong>Engine Options</strong>: 2.0L EcoBoost Motor.</p><p><strong>Drivetrain</strong>: All-Wheel Drive. </p><p><strong>Transmission</strong>: A 6-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift is paired with the engine. </p><p><strong>Technology</strong>: Available tech includes a touchscreen display with advanced voice control and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 9-speaker audio system, satellite radio, and Bluetooth. </p><p><strong>Comfort and Convenience</strong>: The SE includes features like heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof (optional), and a power liftgate on some models. </p><p><strong>Safety</strong>: Features like fog lights, a rear backup camera, dual-zone climate control, and an electronic parking brake enhance safety and driver convenience.</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p> </p><p><em style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.</em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $22 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2017 Ford Escape

283,162 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE **ALL WHEEL DRIVE**CERTIFIED**

12971460

2017 Ford Escape

SE **ALL WHEEL DRIVE**CERTIFIED**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
283,162KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G93HUB33197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 283,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2017 Ford Escape