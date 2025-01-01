$6,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 283,162 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2017 Ford Escape SE!!
**ALL WHEEL DRIVE MODEL**
The 2017 Ford Escape SE is a compact SUV available with a 2.0L turbocharged EcoBoost engine, offering a range of features like available all-wheel drive, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a touchscreen display with Sync technology, and a backup camera. This 2017 model year represents a significant refresh for the Escape's fourth generation, including a new electronic parking brake that adds console space.
Key Features
Engine Options: 2.0L EcoBoost Motor.
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive.
Transmission: A 6-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift is paired with the engine.
Technology: Available tech includes a touchscreen display with advanced voice control and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 9-speaker audio system, satellite radio, and Bluetooth.
Comfort and Convenience: The SE includes features like heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof (optional), and a power liftgate on some models.
Safety: Features like fog lights, a rear backup camera, dual-zone climate control, and an electronic parking brake enhance safety and driver convenience.
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $22 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
905-379-4206