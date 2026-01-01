Menu
JUST LANDED!!

2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige!!

**2.0L DIESEL // EXCELLENT ON FUEL** 

**FULLY LOADED** 

The 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige is a luxury mid-size sedan featuring a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine (180hp/318 lb-ft torque) with standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD), offering a balance of performance, fuel efficiency, and luxury features like leather upholstery, navigation, heated front seats, a Meridian sound system, InControl Touch infotainment, parking sensors, and advanced safety aids. It sits above the base Premium trim, adding desirable amenities for a comfortable and connected driving experience.

Key Features & Specs

Engine: 2.0L Turbo Diesel I4 (180 hp, 318 lb-ft torque).

Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

Infotainment: 8-inch InControl Touch screen with navigation, Bluetooth, rearview camera, Meridian audio.

Comfort: Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, powered front seats with lumbar support.

Technology: Proximity keyless entry, LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, parking sensors.

Safety: Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Driving Condition Monitor, Rear Traffic Detection (often standard or part of optional packs).

Prestige Trim Highlights

Adds 18-inch alloy wheels.

Includes proximity-sensing keyless entry.

Features upgraded leather, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and powered lumbar support.

Comes with navigation and InControl Apps. **VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT** 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM) EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road! Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

2017 Jaguar XF

172,780 KM

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jaguar XF

20d Prestige **2.0L DIESEL // GREAT ON FUEL**

13501250

2017 Jaguar XF

20d Prestige **2.0L DIESEL // GREAT ON FUEL**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,780KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SAJBK4BNXHCY33707

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,780 KM

JUST LANDED!!

2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige!!

**2.0L DIESEL // EXCELLENT ON FUEL** 

**FULLY LOADED** 

The 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige is a luxury mid-size sedan featuring a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine (180hp/318 lb-ft torque) with standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD), offering a balance of performance, fuel efficiency, and luxury features like leather upholstery, navigation, heated front seats, a Meridian sound system, InControl Touch infotainment, parking sensors, and advanced safety aids. It sits above the base Premium trim, adding desirable amenities for a comfortable and connected driving experience.

Key Features & Specs

Engine: 2.0L Turbo Diesel I4 (180 hp, 318 lb-ft torque).

Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

Infotainment: 8-inch InControl Touch screen with navigation, Bluetooth, rearview camera, Meridian audio.

Comfort: Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, powered front seats with lumbar support.

Technology: Proximity keyless entry, LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, parking sensors.

Safety: Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Driving Condition Monitor, Rear Traffic Detection (often standard or part of optional packs).

Prestige Trim Highlights

Adds 18-inch alloy wheels.

Includes proximity-sensing keyless entry.

Features upgraded leather, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and powered lumbar support.

Comes with navigation and InControl Apps. 

 

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. 

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$18,999

Auto View

905-379-4206

2017 Jaguar XF