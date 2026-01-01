$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jaguar XF
20d Prestige **2.0L DIESEL // GREAT ON FUEL**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,780 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige!!
**2.0L DIESEL // EXCELLENT ON FUEL**
**FULLY LOADED**
The 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige is a luxury mid-size sedan featuring a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine (180hp/318 lb-ft torque) with standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD), offering a balance of performance, fuel efficiency, and luxury features like leather upholstery, navigation, heated front seats, a Meridian sound system, InControl Touch infotainment, parking sensors, and advanced safety aids. It sits above the base Premium trim, adding desirable amenities for a comfortable and connected driving experience.
Key Features & Specs
Engine: 2.0L Turbo Diesel I4 (180 hp, 318 lb-ft torque).
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD).
Infotainment: 8-inch InControl Touch screen with navigation, Bluetooth, rearview camera, Meridian audio.
Comfort: Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, powered front seats with lumbar support.
Technology: Proximity keyless entry, LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, parking sensors.
Safety: Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Driving Condition Monitor, Rear Traffic Detection (often standard or part of optional packs).
Prestige Trim Highlights
Adds 18-inch alloy wheels.
Includes proximity-sensing keyless entry.
Features upgraded leather, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and powered lumbar support.
Comes with navigation and InControl Apps.
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing>
905-379-4206