2017 Lamborghini Huracan

35,409 KM

Details Description

$259,988

+ tax & licensing
$259,988

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

2017 Lamborghini Huracan

2017 Lamborghini Huracan

580

2017 Lamborghini Huracan

580

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$259,988

+ taxes & licensing

35,409KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Stock #: FE147724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Green
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # FE147724
  • Mileage 35,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived!!! Please contact Motormax auto sales for more information or visit us at www.motormax.ca

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

