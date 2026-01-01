$14,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve **CLEAN CARFAX**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,627 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve!!
**CLEAN CARFAX**
**LOADED MODEL**
The 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 is a premium mid-size SUV offering 335 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque, often paired with AWD. As the top-tier trim, it features Bridge of Weir leather seats, a panoramic roof, and available Revel audio. Known for a quiet ride and strong performance, it serves as a competitor to the BMW X5 and Lexus RX.
Key Features and Performance
Engine: 2.7L Twin-Turbocharged V6 (EcoBoost).
Output: 335 hp @ 5,500 rpm and 380 lb-ft of torque @ 3,000 rpm.
Transmission: 6-speed automatic with optional paddle shifters.
Drivetrain: Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for this configuration.
Suspension: Active/Adaptive suspension for enhanced comfort.
Reserve Trim Highlights
Interior: Heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, and genuine wood trim.
Technology: SYNC 3 infotainment system, navigation, and an optional 360-degree camera.
Audio: Available Revel Ultima Audio System.
Convenience: Hands-free power liftgate.
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
