Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,860 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2017 Mercedes-Benz C63s!!
**AS-IS SPECIAL // NEEDS MOTOR REPAIR**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S is a high-performance, rear-wheel-drive sedan (or coupe/cabriolet) powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine producing 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, offering blistering acceleration to 100 km/h in roughly 4 seconds. It features a hand-built engine, advanced AMG suspension and braking systems, multiple driving modes including a "Race" mode, and a luxurious yet aggressive design, blending performance with comfort for daily driving.
Engine & Performance
Engine: Hand-built 4.0L V8 biturbo engine.
Horsepower: 503 hp.
Torque: 516 lb-ft.
Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in about 4.0 seconds.
Transmission: 7-speed AMG automatic transmission with shift paddles.
Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive.
Key Features
AMG® DYNAMIC SELECT: Allows selection between modes like Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, and Race.
AMG® electronic limited-slip differential: Improves traction and handling.
AMG® Sport Exhaust: Enhances the engine's sound and performance.
High-Performance Compound Braking System: Provides exceptional stopping power.
Interior: Features AMG performance seating, Nappa leather, and a Burmester surround sound system.
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**
