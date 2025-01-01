Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2017 Mercedes-Benz C63s!!</p><p>**AS-IS SPECIAL // NEEDS MOTOR REPAIR**</p><p>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p>The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S is a high-performance, rear-wheel-drive sedan (or coupe/cabriolet) powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine producing 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, offering blistering acceleration to 100 km/h in roughly 4 seconds. It features a hand-built engine, advanced AMG suspension and braking systems, multiple driving modes including a Race mode, and a luxurious yet aggressive design, blending performance with comfort for daily driving. </p><p><strong>Engine & Performance </strong></p><p><strong>Engine</strong>: Hand-built 4.0L V8 biturbo engine.</p><p><strong>Horsepower</strong>: 503 hp.</p><p><strong>Torque</strong>: 516 lb-ft.</p><p><strong>Acceleration</strong>: 0-100 km/h in about 4.0 seconds.</p><p><strong>Transmission</strong>: 7-speed AMG automatic transmission with shift paddles.</p><p><strong>Drivetrain</strong>: Rear-wheel drive.</p><p><strong>Key Features</strong></p><p>AMG® DYNAMIC SELECT: Allows selection between modes like Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, and Race. </p><p>AMG® electronic limited-slip differential: Improves traction and handling. </p><p>AMG® Sport Exhaust: Enhances the engines sound and performance. </p><p>High-Performance Compound Braking System: Provides exceptional stopping power. </p><p>Interior: Features AMG performance seating, Nappa leather, and a Burmester surround sound system. </p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**</p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $22 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

125,860 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C63 S **CLEAN CARFAX**

Watch This Vehicle
12974719

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C63 S **CLEAN CARFAX**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1758052444
  2. 1758052444
  3. 1758052444
  4. 1758052444
  5. 1758052444
  6. 1758052444
  7. 1758052444
  8. 1758052444
  9. 1758052444
  10. 1758052444
  11. 1758052444
  12. 1758052444
  13. 1758052445
  14. 1758052445
  15. 1758052445
  16. 1758052445
  17. 1758052445
  18. 1758052445
  19. 1758052445
  20. 1758052445
  21. 1758052445
  22. 1758052445
  23. 1758052445
  24. 1758052445
  25. 1758052445
  26. 1758052445
  27. 1758052445
  28. 1758052445
  29. 1758052445
  30. 1758052445
  31. 1758052445
  32. 1758052445
  33. 1758052445
  34. 1758052445
  35. 1758052445
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,860KM
As Is Condition
VIN 55SWF8HB5HU199748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,860 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2017 Mercedes-Benz C63s!!

**AS-IS SPECIAL // NEEDS MOTOR REPAIR**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S is a high-performance, rear-wheel-drive sedan (or coupe/cabriolet) powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine producing 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, offering blistering acceleration to 100 km/h in roughly 4 seconds. It features a hand-built engine, advanced AMG suspension and braking systems, multiple driving modes including a "Race" mode, and a luxurious yet aggressive design, blending performance with comfort for daily driving. 

Engine & Performance 

Engine: Hand-built 4.0L V8 biturbo engine.

Horsepower: 503 hp.

Torque: 516 lb-ft.

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in about 4.0 seconds.

Transmission: 7-speed AMG automatic transmission with shift paddles.

Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive.

Key Features

AMG® DYNAMIC SELECT: Allows selection between modes like Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, and Race. 

AMG® electronic limited-slip differential: Improves traction and handling. 

AMG® Sport Exhaust: Enhances the engine's sound and performance. 

High-Performance Compound Braking System: Provides exceptional stopping power. 

Interior: Features AMG performance seating, Nappa leather, and a Burmester surround sound system. 

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $22 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE **ALL WHEEL DRIVE**CERTIFIED** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE **ALL WHEEL DRIVE**CERTIFIED** 283,162 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 500SEL **SUPER LOW KM'S** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1993 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 500SEL **SUPER LOW KM'S** 14,312 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 3500 SLT **PRE-DEF MODEL** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2012 RAM 3500 SLT **PRE-DEF MODEL** 220,248 KM $37,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class