<p style=line-height: 1;>NEW ARRIVAL!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2018 Audi Q7 TECHNIK S-LINE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**7 SEATER**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**FULLY LOADED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED MOTOR, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

175,001 KM

Technik S-Line **7 SEATER**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
175,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1WAAF7XJD053570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

