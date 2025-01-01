2018 BMW 4 Series

Menu
Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,726KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA4W9C52JAC98848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 170,726 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2018 BMW 440i xDrive COUPE!!

**M-PERFORMANCE PACKAGE**

**MERINO LEATHER INTERIOR PACKAGE**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**METICUOUSLY MAINTAINED**

Drivetrain:

3.0L TURBOCHARGED INLINE 6 MOTOR

355 HP / 369 LB-FT

8 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

M-Performance Upgrades:

MPE EXHAUST SYSTEM

M BIG BRAKE KIT

M ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION

M PERFORMANCE FRONT LIP/SIDE SKIRTS/REAR DIFFUSER/SPOILER

Options:

EXTENDED LEATHER DASHBOARD, CARBON INTERIOR TRIM, HARMAN KARDON SPEAKERS, HEADS UP DISPLAY (HUD), HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, 360 CAMERA, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, OEM IKON HEADLIGHTS, BMW WEATHER TECH FLOOR MATS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
