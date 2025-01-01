$26,999+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive **M-PERFORMANCE**MERINO LEATHER**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 170,726 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
2018 BMW 440i xDrive COUPE!!
**M-PERFORMANCE PACKAGE**
**MERINO LEATHER INTERIOR PACKAGE**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
**METICUOUSLY MAINTAINED**
Drivetrain:
3.0L TURBOCHARGED INLINE 6 MOTOR
355 HP / 369 LB-FT
8 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
M-Performance Upgrades:
MPE EXHAUST SYSTEM
M BIG BRAKE KIT
M ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION
M PERFORMANCE FRONT LIP/SIDE SKIRTS/REAR DIFFUSER/SPOILER
Options:
EXTENDED LEATHER DASHBOARD, CARBON INTERIOR TRIM, HARMAN KARDON SPEAKERS, HEADS UP DISPLAY (HUD), HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS, 360 CAMERA, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, OEM IKON HEADLIGHTS, BMW WEATHER TECH FLOOR MATS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
