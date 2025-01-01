$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i **X-LINE**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,830 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2018 BMW X3!!
**X-LINE MODEL**
The 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i is a compact luxury SUV with an all-wheel-drive system powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It comes standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and the X-Line trim includes features like a black grille and interior woodgrain trim. Key features include a central infotainment screen, power-adjustable seats, a sunroof, and a practical cargo area with underfloor storage.
Performance and Drivetrain
Engine: 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder
Horsepower: 248 hp at 5200 rpm
Torque: 258 lb-ft at 1450 rpm
Transmission: 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters
Drivetrain: All-wheel drive (xDrive)
Key Features
Infotainment: 10.2-inch central screen with navigation, Bluetooth, radio, and vehicle settings
Interior: Brown leather seats with power controls and memory settings, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and a wireless charging pad
Convenience: Push-button start, power windows, locks, and liftgate, cruise control on the steering wheel, and an electronic parking brake
Exterior: Jet black paint, black grille, LED headlamps, and paint-matched mirror caps with turn signals
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
