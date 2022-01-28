Menu
2018 Chevrolet Corvette

16,735 KM

Details Features

$89,988

+ tax & licensing
$89,988

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Corvette

2018 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport 3LT

2018 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport 3LT

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,988

+ taxes & licensing

16,735KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8234988
  Stock #: FE160461
  VIN: 1G1Y12D78J5100461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 16,735 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

