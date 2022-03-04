Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Express

100,952 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paradigm Fleet Services

866-542-2756

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Express

2018 Chevrolet Express

2500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Express

2500

Location

Paradigm Fleet Services

371 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L2

866-542-2756

  1. 8478654
  2. 8478654
  3. 8478654
  4. 8478654
  5. 8478654
  6. 8478654
  7. 8478654
  8. 8478654
  9. 8478654
  10. 8478654
  11. 8478654
  12. 8478654
  13. 8478654
  14. 8478654
  15. 8478654
  16. 8478654
  17. 8478654
  18. 8478654
  19. 8478654
  20. 8478654
  21. 8478654
  22. 8478654
  23. 8478654
  24. 8478654
  25. 8478654
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,952KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8478654
  • Stock #: 2260H

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Stock # 2260H
  • Mileage 100,952 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paradigm Fleet Services

2021 GMC Savana
21,345 KM
$58,488 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit
73,368 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Savana
35,654 KM
$59,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paradigm Fleet Services

Paradigm Fleet Services

Paradigm Fleet Services

371 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L2

Call Dealer

866-542-XXXX

(click to show)

866-542-2756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory