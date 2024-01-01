Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>CHECK THIS OUT!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>2018 Chevrolet Tahoe!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>**8 PASSANGER</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;><strong style=border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;font:inherit;margin:0px;padding:0px;>RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!</strong></p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>5.3L, 8 CYL, AUTOMATIC, 4X4, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, BACK UP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, AM / FM RADIO, USB CONNECT, CHARGING PORT, AIR CONDITIONING AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>COMES CERTIFIED!!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</p><p style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);border:0px;box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(62, 65, 83);font-family:Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:16px;font-stretch:inherit;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-east-asian:inherit;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-numeric:inherit;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;line-height:inherit;margin:1em 0px;orphans:2;padding:0px;text-align:start;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:pre-line;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</p>

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

256,516 KM

Details Description

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Watch This Vehicle
11918348

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
256,516KM
VIN 1GNSKAKCXJR107822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # AV1044-18
  • Mileage 256,516 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK THIS OUT!!

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe!!

**8 PASSANGER

RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!

5.3L, 8 CYL, AUTOMATIC, 4X4, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, BACK UP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, AM / FM RADIO, USB CONNECT, CHARGING PORT, AIR CONDITIONING AND MUCH MORE!!

COMES CERTIFIED!!

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1995 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 34,281 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 141,216 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2017 Dodge Durango GT 198,391 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe