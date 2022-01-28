Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

268,811 KM

Details Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

905-867-0505

  1. 8263155
  2. 8263155
  3. 8263155
  4. 8263155
  5. 8263155
  6. 8263155
  7. 8263155
  8. 8263155
  9. 8263155
  10. 8263155
  11. 8263155
  12. 8263155
  13. 8263155
  14. 8263155
Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

268,811KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8263155
  • Stock #: 741
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E5XJKF46622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 741
  • Mileage 268,811 KM

Vehicle Features

Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eleanor Motors

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 206,434 KM
$2,799 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 258,809 KM
$2,399 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Highland...
 260,870 KM
$8,799 + tax & lic

Email Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5

Call Dealer

905-867-XXXX

(click to show)

905-867-0505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory