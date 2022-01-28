$21,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Eleanor Motors
905-867-0505
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD
Location
Eleanor Motors
289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5
905-867-0505
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
268,811KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8263155
- Stock #: 741
- VIN: 1FTFW1E5XJKF46622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 741
- Mileage 268,811 KM
Vehicle Features
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eleanor Motors
Eleanor Motors
289 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E5