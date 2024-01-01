Menu
NEW ARRIVAL!!

2018 Honda Civic Touring!!

**FULL LOADED MODEL**

1.4L INLINE 4 TURBOCHARGED MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, COLLISION WARNING, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, SUNROOF, REMOTE ENTRY, REMOTE START AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED** FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE. EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE. All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee. All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. *All prices are plus HST & Licensing* Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road! Contact us VIA email, call, or text! sales@autoview.ca 905-379-4206

2018 Honda Civic

203,618 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Touring

11929256

2018 Honda Civic

Touring

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,618KM
VIN 2HGFC1F93JH107460

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # AV1080-18
  • Mileage 203,618 KM

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2018 Honda Civic Touring!!

**FULL LOADED MODEL**

1.4L INLINE 4 TURBOCHARGED MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, COLLISION WARNING, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, SUNROOF, REMOTE ENTRY, REMOTE START AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2018 Honda Civic