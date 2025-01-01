Menu
<p style=line-height: 1;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2018 Kia Optima LX!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**BLIND SPOT DETECTION**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2.4L INLINE 4 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MEMORY SEATS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**ADDITIONAL $499 FOR SAFETY**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2018 Kia Optima

190,251 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Optima

LX **BLIND SPOT DETECTION**

12338178

2018 Kia Optima

LX **BLIND SPOT DETECTION**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,251KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XXGT4L35JG211276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2018 Kia Optima