2018 McLaren 570S
Spider **LAUNCH EDITION**CLEAN CARFAX**
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 37,096 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2018 McLaren 570s!!
**LAUNCH EDITION**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
Engine & Performance:
3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
562 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque.
7-speed dual-clutch transmission.
0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
Top speed of 204 mph (328 km/h) with the roof closed, and 196 mph (315 km/h) with the roof down.
Design & Features:
Mid-engine design with dihedral doors.
Lightweight carbon fiber construction.
Power-retractable hardtop.
Carbon-fiber tonneau cover.
Front and rear parking sensors.
Rearview camera.
Optional 19" and 20" diamond-cut wheels.
Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.
Front lift system.
Adaptive dampers and multiple handling modes.
Interior:
Jet Black leather interior with contrasting Almond White leather accents and stitching.
Carbon-fiber trim.
Seat position memory.
Dual-zone automatic climate control.
Soft-close doors.
Rear parking camera.
Navigation.
Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker audio system.
Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with carbon-fiber frame and shift paddles.
Launch Edition Specifics:
MSO Defined Carbon Fiber.
Specific color options and interior details.
**VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Vehicle Features
