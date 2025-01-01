Menu
<p style=line-height: 1;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2018 McLaren 570s!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**LAUNCH EDITION**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Engine & Performance:</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;>3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>562 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>7-speed dual-clutch transmission. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Top speed of 204 mph (328 km/h) with the roof closed, and 196 mph (315 km/h) with the roof down. </p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Design & Features:</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;>Mid-engine design with dihedral doors. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Lightweight carbon fiber construction. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Power-retractable hardtop. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Carbon-fiber tonneau cover. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Front and rear parking sensors. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Rearview camera. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Optional 19 and 20 diamond-cut wheels. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Front lift system. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Adaptive dampers and multiple handling modes. </p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Interior:</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;>Jet Black leather interior with contrasting Almond White leather accents and stitching. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Carbon-fiber trim. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Seat position memory. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Dual-zone automatic climate control. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Soft-close doors. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Rear parking camera. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Navigation. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker audio system. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with carbon-fiber frame and shift paddles. </p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Launch Edition Specifics:</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;>MSO Defined Carbon Fiber. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>Specific color options and interior details. </p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

Vehicle Description

