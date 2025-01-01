2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Menu
<p style=line-height: 1;>JUST LANDED!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>2018 Mercedes Benz S63 AMG BRABUS 800!!</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**CAR COMES WITH FACTORY OEM RIMS W/ SUMMER TIRES**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**MATTE PPF (FULL CAR)**</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**PAINT CODE: 191**</p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Engine:</strong> </p><p style=line-height: 1;>4.0-liter twin-turbocharged eight-cylinder engine</p><p style=line-height: 1;>800 horsepower in the BRABUS 800</p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Performance:</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;>0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds in the BRABUS 800  </p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Exterior:</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;>Carbon-fiber diffuser, Carbon-fiber rear spoiler, Front spoiler lip, Air intakes in the front bumper, and 21-inch or 22-inch hi-tech forged wheels. </p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Interior:</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;>Handmade BRABUS fine leather interior, Alcantara headliner, and Multicont controls on the steering wheel. </p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Other features:</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;>All-wheel drive, 9-speed automatic transmission, High-performance AMG brakes, Night vision assist system, and Rear view parking camera</p><p style=line-height: 1;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p style=line-height: 1;> </p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. </em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p style=line-height: 1;><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$117,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,230KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDXJ8JB2JA032315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 81,230 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2018 Mercedes Benz S63 AMG BRABUS 800!!

**CAR COMES WITH FACTORY OEM RIMS W/ SUMMER TIRES**

**MATTE PPF (FULL CAR)**

**PAINT CODE: 191**

Engine: 

4.0-liter twin-turbocharged eight-cylinder engine

800 horsepower in the BRABUS 800

Performance:

0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds in the BRABUS 800  

Exterior:

Carbon-fiber diffuser, Carbon-fiber rear spoiler, Front spoiler lip, Air intakes in the front bumper, and 21-inch or 22-inch hi-tech forged wheels. 

Interior:

Handmade BRABUS fine leather interior, Alcantara headliner, and Multicont controls on the steering wheel. 

Other features:

All-wheel drive, 9-speed automatic transmission, High-performance AMG brakes, Night vision assist system, and Rear view parking camera

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$117,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class