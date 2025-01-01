$117,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
AMG S 63 **BRABUS 800**
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
AMG S 63 **BRABUS 800**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$117,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 81,230 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2018 Mercedes Benz S63 AMG BRABUS 800!!
**CAR COMES WITH FACTORY OEM RIMS W/ SUMMER TIRES**
**MATTE PPF (FULL CAR)**
**PAINT CODE: 191**
Engine:
4.0-liter twin-turbocharged eight-cylinder engine
800 horsepower in the BRABUS 800
Performance:
0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds in the BRABUS 800
Exterior:
Carbon-fiber diffuser, Carbon-fiber rear spoiler, Front spoiler lip, Air intakes in the front bumper, and 21-inch or 22-inch hi-tech forged wheels.
Interior:
Handmade BRABUS fine leather interior, Alcantara headliner, and Multicont controls on the steering wheel.
Other features:
All-wheel drive, 9-speed automatic transmission, High-performance AMG brakes, Night vision assist system, and Rear view parking camera
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-379-4206