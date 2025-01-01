2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Menu
<p>NEW ARRIVAL!!</p><p>2018 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG!!</p><p>**SOFT CLOSE DOORS**</p><p>The 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 is a high-performance luxury sedan known for its powerful engine, advanced technology, and refined interior. It features a hand-built 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 603 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive. This combination allows for a 0-60 mph time of around 3.4 seconds. The 2018 S63 also incorporates features like a Burmester High-End Surround Sound System and designo elements like a piano black trim and a black Dinamica roof liner. The car is praised for its blend of luxury and performance, offering a thrilling driving experience with a comfortable and sophisticated interior. </p><p>Key features and details of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63: </p><p>Engine: 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 603 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. </p><p>Transmission: 9-speed automatic. </p><p>Drivetrain: 4Matic all-wheel drive. </p><p>Performance: 0-60 mph in approximately 3.4 seconds. </p><p>Top Speed: 186 mph (electronically limited). </p><p>Interior: Premium leather, two 12.3-inch displays, massage and heated/cooled front seats, wireless phone charging, and available Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS. </p><p>Technology: Advanced driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. </p><p>Design: AMG-specific body kit, Panamericana grille, and quad tailpipes.</p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</span></p><p> </p><p><em style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.</em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

149,309 KM

$74,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63 **SOFT CLOSE DOORS**

12842260

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63 **SOFT CLOSE DOORS**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,309KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDUG8JB8JA379438

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,309 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Air Suspension

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

Auto View

905-379-4206

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class