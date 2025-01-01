$74,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
AMG S 63 **SOFT CLOSE DOORS**
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
AMG S 63 **SOFT CLOSE DOORS**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$74,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,309 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
2018 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG!!
**SOFT CLOSE DOORS**
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 is a high-performance luxury sedan known for its powerful engine, advanced technology, and refined interior. It features a hand-built 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 603 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive. This combination allows for a 0-60 mph time of around 3.4 seconds. The 2018 S63 also incorporates features like a Burmester High-End Surround Sound System and designo elements like a piano black trim and a black Dinamica roof liner. The car is praised for its blend of luxury and performance, offering a thrilling driving experience with a comfortable and sophisticated interior.
Key features and details of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63:
Engine: 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 603 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission: 9-speed automatic.
Drivetrain: 4Matic all-wheel drive.
Performance: 0-60 mph in approximately 3.4 seconds.
Top Speed: 186 mph (electronically limited).
Interior: Premium leather, two 12.3-inch displays, massage and heated/cooled front seats, wireless phone charging, and available Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS.
Technology: Advanced driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.
Design: AMG-specific body kit, Panamericana grille, and quad tailpipes.
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-379-4206