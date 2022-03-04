Menu
2018 Porsche 911

27,005 KM

Details Description Features

$279,888

+ tax & licensing
$279,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

2018 Porsche 911

2018 Porsche 911

GT3

2018 Porsche 911

GT3

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$279,888

+ taxes & licensing

27,005KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8586842
  Stock #: MAY6815
  VIN: WP0AC2A99JS176815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 27,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived!! Please call or email us to book an appointment to view this vehicle. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

