2018 Subaru Impreza

260,671 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza

Sport **ONE OWNER**

11999197

2018 Subaru Impreza

Sport **ONE OWNER**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
260,671KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GKAF66J3612858

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 260,671 KM

NEW ARRIVAL!!

2018 Subaru Impreza SPORT!!

**ONE OWNER**

**DEALER SERVICED VEHICLE**

2.0L FLAT 4 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLIND SPORT DETECTION, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH TO START, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, DRIVE MODE SELECT AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE DRIVES EXCELLENT**

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-379-4206

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2018 Subaru Impreza