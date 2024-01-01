$9,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza
Sport **ONE OWNER**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 260,671 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
**DEALER SERVICED VEHICLE**
2.0L FLAT 4 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLIND SPORT DETECTION, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH TO START, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, DRIVE MODE SELECT AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE DRIVES EXCELLENT**
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206