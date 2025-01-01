Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI!!</p><p>**CLEAN CARFAX**</p><p>The 2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI is a compact hatchback known for its balance of performance, practicality, and fuel efficiency. It features a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 184 lb-ft of torque with manual, 199 lb-ft with automatic). The TSI designation indicates it uses Volkswagens Turbocharged Stratified Injection technology, which combines turbocharging and direct fuel injection for optimal power and efficiency. </p><p>Key Features:</p><p>Engine: 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4, producing 170 horsepower. </p><p>Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission. </p><p>Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive. </p><p>Fuel: Gasoline, with recommended regular unleaded for the 1.8 TSI. </p><p>Interior: Cargo space is 1,521 liters with rear seats down, 493 liters with them up. </p><p>Safety: Earned a five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA. </p><p>**LOWERED ON SPRING AND MUFFLER DELETE**</p><p>**COMES WITH STOCK SPRINGS AND MUFFLERS**</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2018 Volkswagen Golf

89,466 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Highline **CLEAN CARFAX**

Watch This Vehicle
12868766

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Highline **CLEAN CARFAX**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,466KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWB17AU6JM254050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,466 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

The 2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI is a compact hatchback known for its balance of performance, practicality, and fuel efficiency. It features a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 184 lb-ft of torque with manual, 199 lb-ft with automatic). The TSI designation indicates it uses Volkswagen's Turbocharged Stratified Injection technology, which combines turbocharging and direct fuel injection for optimal power and efficiency. 

Key Features:

Engine: 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4, producing 170 horsepower. 

Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission. 

Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive. 

Fuel: Gasoline, with recommended regular unleaded for the 1.8 TSI. 

Interior: Cargo space is 1,521 liters with rear seats down, 493 liters with them up. 

Safety: Earned a five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA. 

**LOWERED ON SPRING AND MUFFLER DELETE**

**COMES WITH STOCK SPRINGS AND MUFFLERS**

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2015 Lincoln MKX AWD **DEALER SERVICED** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2015 Lincoln MKX AWD **DEALER SERVICED** 244,154 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 1958 Buick Century Riviera Super 56R **EXCELLENT CONDITION** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1958 Buick Century Riviera Super 56R **EXCELLENT CONDITION** 74,757 MI $CALL + tax & lic
Used 1968 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Delmont 88 **SUPER CLEAN**DRIVES EXCELLENT** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1968 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Delmont 88 **SUPER CLEAN**DRIVES EXCELLENT** 82,993 MI $CALL + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2018 Volkswagen Golf