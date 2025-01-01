$19,499+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Highline **CLEAN CARFAX**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$19,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,466 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI!!
**CLEAN CARFAX**
The 2018 Volkswagen Golf TSI is a compact hatchback known for its balance of performance, practicality, and fuel efficiency. It features a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 184 lb-ft of torque with manual, 199 lb-ft with automatic). The TSI designation indicates it uses Volkswagen's Turbocharged Stratified Injection technology, which combines turbocharging and direct fuel injection for optimal power and efficiency.
Key Features:
Engine: 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4, producing 170 horsepower.
Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission.
Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive.
Fuel: Gasoline, with recommended regular unleaded for the 1.8 TSI.
Interior: Cargo space is 1,521 liters with rear seats down, 493 liters with them up.
Safety: Earned a five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA.
**LOWERED ON SPRING AND MUFFLER DELETE**
**COMES WITH STOCK SPRINGS AND MUFFLERS**
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
905-379-4206