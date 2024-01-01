Menu
2019 Ford F-150

102,637 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XL 2WD Reg Cab 8' Box **CLEAN CARFAX**

11989119

2019 Ford F-150

XL 2WD Reg Cab 8' Box **CLEAN CARFAX**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,637KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTMF1C58KKD59178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 102,637 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2019 Ford F-150 XL!!

**REG CAB LONG BOX**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

5.0L V8 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, MICHELIN LATITUDE X-ICE TIRES, POWER WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, BED LIGHT, TONNEAU COVER, BED LINER AND MUCH MORE!!

**TRUCK IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2019 Ford F-150