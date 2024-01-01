$29,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XL 2WD Reg Cab 8' Box **CLEAN CARFAX**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 102,637 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2019 Ford F-150 XL!!
**REG CAB LONG BOX**
**CLEAN CARFAX**
5.0L V8 MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, MICHELIN LATITUDE X-ICE TIRES, POWER WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, BED LIGHT, TONNEAU COVER, BED LINER AND MUCH MORE!!
**TRUCK IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Auto View
