$51,888
+ taxes & licensing
Motormax Auto Sales
905-664-7629
2019 Ford F-250
XL
Location
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7
905-664-7629
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,888
+ taxes & licensing
90,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8965273
- Stock #: 08198930
- VIN: 1FTBF2B66KED88930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 90,275 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Motormax Auto Sales
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7