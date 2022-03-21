2019 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,888 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 2 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8965273

8965273 Stock #: 08198930

08198930 VIN: 1FTBF2B66KED88930

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 90,275 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Head Air Bag Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.