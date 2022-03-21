Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-250

90,275 KM

Details Features

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1660929040
  2. 1660929040
  3. 1660929040
  4. 1660929040
  5. 1660929040
  6. 1660929040
  7. 1660929040
  8. 1660929040
  9. 1660929040
  10. 1660929040
  11. 1660929040
  12. 1660929040
  13. 1660929040
  14. 1660929040
  15. 1660929040
  16. 1660929040
  17. 1660929040
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

90,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8965273
  • Stock #: 08198930
  • VIN: 1FTBF2B66KED88930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 90,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2011 Jeep Wrangler S...
 92,257 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sportage EX...
 174,163 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2013 Land Rover Rang...
 152,622 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory