2019 Ford Transit 250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 6 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8478651

8478651 Stock #: 2263H

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Stock # 2263H

Mileage 83,668 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.